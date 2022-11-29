Watch: Thief caught on camera stealing $300 reindeer decoration in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It looks like the grinch has made an early appearance before the holidays have even started.

A Christmas crook in a mask and hoodie was caught on camera early Monday morning after stealing a ten-and-a-half-foot tall inflatable reindeer from a front yard in southwest Miami-Dade.

Local realtor and homeowner Kathrin Rein says she bought a pair of reindeer and put it outside her home near Miller drive and 87th Avenue.

According to Rein, when her husband left around 5 a.m., they noticed one of the reindeer was missing and their tech-savvy son Leonardo Feistl reviewed the security footage.

Rein told Local 10 News’ Liane Morejon that she and her family were in the holiday spirit and like many families, decided to decorate a little early.

“It had been outside for two weeks, said Rein. “We started decorating prior to Thanksgiving because we love the holiday season.”

After reviewing the surveillance video, Feistl inferred that the thief knew exactly what he was doing.

“He looked like a professional,” said Feistl. “He wasted no time-- unplugged it, wrapped it up and was gone in less than 30 seconds.”

Rein said that she doesn’t know what the world is coming to after an incident like this.

“I was sad,” she said. “Is this what the world is coming to? That we have to steal front yard decorations?”

For this family, it’s about more than losing a friendly face.

“You know the whole thing is not about oh look at those poor people they only have one reindeer,” said Reid. “It’s more about right or wrong and I just think people think they can get away with anything nowadays-- and it’s just not right.”

Rein said the reindeer is worth about $300 and confirmed that she filed a police report and will be bringing the remaining reindeer inside for the rest of the holiday season.