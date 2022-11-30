15-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of Miami-Dade teen

Mekhi Stevenson, 17, (pictured above), was fatally shot at a home in northwest Miami-Dade on Nov. 29, 2022.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police announced Wednesday that the suspect is facing charges of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition of a firearm.

The shooting was reported just after 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Sierra Drive.

According to authorities, the victim, Mekhi Stevenson, his 15-year-old brother and four other male friends were inside a room in the home when one of the friends pulled out a gun to show the group.

Police said the suspect was told to put the gun away, but he pointed it at the victim and the gun discharged, striking the victim in the torso.

Stevenson tried to walk to one of the doors in the home, but collapsed to the floor, authorities said.

Police said Stevenson’s friends fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials responded to the scene, along with police, and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

While police were able to detain the suspected shooter, they are still searching for two other boys involved in the shooting.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed Tuesday that Stevenson was not a current student in the district, but had played football at North Miami Senior High School.

The victim’s coach, along with members of his friends and family, mourned him at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday.

“That was my quarterback,” coach Gerald Cox said through tears. “(He was a) kid who did everything I asked him to. Busted his butt for me. Took us to the playoffs...he’s going to be missed.”

“I want the world to know that Mekhi was a really great kid,” said Anthon Samuel, Stevenson’s brother. “I just don’t want this incident to be a misrepresentation of who he was.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.