Colleagues ID teacher shot, critically wounded on I-95 over weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Colleagues have identified one of the victims injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County over the weekend.

Twenty-three-year-old Ana Estevez remained in critical condition Wednesday at Broward Health Medical Center after she was shot on I-95 while driving Sunday night.

According to a director at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, Estevez is a beloved young teacher who has been with the school for six years while wrapping up her studies at Florida Atlantic University.

The director said it has been traumatizing having something like this happen to a co-worker.

Estevez was driving in the southbound lanes between the Sunrise and Broward Boulevard exits with a male passenger when detectives say a suspect shot the pair.

Deputies released a sketch of the shooter, who was driving a new model white BMW i8.

Deputies release sketch of I-95 shooting suspect

Deputies said he apparently side-swiped the victims’ car, a Nissan Sentra, before investigators say he started shooting at them.

Both victims were raced to Broward Health Medical Center with Estevez sustaining critical, life-threatening injuries.

That’s not all. Detectives say the BMW driver is also responsible for another shooting on I-95, between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.

A girl was shot in that incident; she suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have been tirelessly searching for the shooter and the white BMW i8 he was driving. They say the car should have damage to the passenger-side mirror.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.