Man accused of fleeing from deputies on stand-up scooter in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old man from Ocala was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from deputies on a stand-up electric scooter and then jumping in the water, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Jose Junior Vigil crossed U.S. 1 on Stock Island at approximately 2:47 a.m. on a scooter with no lights.

According to a press release, deputies attempted to stop Vigil as he traveled south toward Key West on the sidewalk. Vigil refused to stop for deputies and continued to drive to a hotel near the entrance of Key West where he fled on foot, Linhardt said.

Deputies attempted to shock Vigil with a Taser but were not successful.

Authorities said Vigil then jumped into the water and refused to come out. They said a responding Key West police officer eventually convinced Vigil to get out of the water.

According to deputies, a small amount of marijuana and multiple plastic baggies were found in Vigil’s possession.

Vigil was transported to a nearby jail.

He faces charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.