Miramar police seek South Carolina woman in deadly hit-and-run crash

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road.

According to authorities, the victim, later identified as Silvio Ortega Martinez, was trying to cross the street when the eastbound vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Malibu, struck him.

Photo of vehicle (Miramar PD)

According to police, 28-year-old Janae Shaniece Lewis, of North Augusta, South Carolina is the registered driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Police said the vehicle has a Georgia license plate of XJH246.

Lewis was last seen in the Augusta, Georgia, area, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miramar police at 954-602-4000.