Saints House in Miami welcomes girls aging out of foster care

Six girls who are aging out of the foster care system have a new place to stay in Miami.

MIAMI – Six girls who are aging out of the foster care system have a new place to stay.

Saints House, a six-bedroom home in Miami’s Little River neighborhood will provide them with transitional housing, while helping them get into college and find jobs.

Founding director Shavon Saint Preux said she is passionate about the project, because she lost both of her parents when she was 12 and had to come up through the foster care system.

Preux said without guidance from her mentors she would have never gotten her master’s degree and wants to help other girls who were in her same situation.

“Typically, once these youth turn 18, they don’t always have that support post 18 to lean on. They don’t have family, they don’t have no one to call on and that’s how sometimes they end up homeless they end up in jail just unfortunate circumstances,” said Preux.

The six girls will start moving into the home on Thursday.

For more information about Saints House or how you can help, click on this link.