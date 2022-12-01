Accused Miami-Dade drag racing ringleader faces 40 charges

Miami-Dade police arrested a 31-year-old man this week they accuse of organizing dozens of illegal drag races throughout the county.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 31-year-old man this week they accused of organizing dozens of illegal drag races throughout the county.

Police took Jose Alfredo Martinez Jr., of southwest Miami-Dade, into custody at an engine shop on Northwest 141st Street in Opa-locka Monday and announced his arrest Thursday.

Police said, Martinez, using the handle “loyalty_ova_royaltycc” and later “John Doe,” would arrange “reckless and dangerous” street races using Telegram group chats.

A police report states Martinez “would post addresses and direct drifters and spectators to go to selected locations to perform drag racing activities and drift.”

“(Spectators) were told to block the intersections so police and other vehicles on the roadway cannot pass through the intersection while the drifters are performing,” police wrote. “(Martinez) would direct people in the chat to block police from clearing the roadway once he sees the police cars arriving.”

According to police, the investigation into Martinez is part of a larger investigation into illegal street races.

Police wrote in their report that the races “have led to numerous shootings and vehicular homicide/manslaughter.”

Martinez has been charged with 40 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways or roadways.