Family wants answers after Florida teen in medically induced coma after being shot by Uber driver

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Three weeks after he was shot by his Uber driver, 19-year-old Miles McGlashan remains in intensive care on life support and now his family and attorney are looking for answers.

April McGlashan, Miles’ mother, claimed on Thursday night that medical evidence shows the Uber driver’s life may not have been in danger and say there is no way her son would have attacked anyone.

“This shooting was unjustified and there is no reason for him to be in the condition he is in right now,” said family Attorney David Kubiliun.

Since the incident, McGlashan has been unable to speak and remains in a medically induced coma while his lung heals after a bullet went through his right kidney, right lung and through his liver, according to the medical report.

According to Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. near North Park Road and Oak Drive, across from TY Park.

According to Bettineschi, police immediately provided life-saving measures until rescue personnel arrived.

While Miles may be unable to tell anyone his side of the story at the moment, his attorney says the medical evidence does.

“We now know he was shot from the back to the front,” said Kubiliun.

“I mean we have an exit wound to the chest; so what kind of self-defense is he claiming?” Kubiliun asked. “It just makes absolutely no sense.”

April McGlashan was told by a detective that her son had exited the car and the Uber driver apparently got out and followed, which is when the argument ensued.

According to Kubiliun, the shooting happened outside the vehicle.

“When Miles left the vehicle, he could have driven away--he could have called the police, and the police could have responded because at that point the Uber was paid for,” said Kubiliun. “He knows Miles name from the Uber account.”

When asked by Local 10 News’ Jeff Weinsier, “Should the driver be arrested?”

“Absolutely, there is not a question in my mind,” Kubiliun replied.

April McGlashan said that whenever she speaks to detectives, there is still a lot that doesn’t make sense.

“Whenever I talk to the detective it is just a big question mark,” she said. “What you are telling me doesn’t make sense-- make it make sense to me.”

According to April McGlashan, she has been at her son’s side in ICU since the incident happened.

She said the two were supposed to spend Thanksgiving volunteering.

Police records show Miles has never been in trouble with the law.

After graduating from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School, Miles is currently attending Barry University, majoring in Criminology.

According to his mother, even at 19, still abides by her midnight curfew.

Miles’s mother told Local 10 News that on the night her son was shot, he was on his way to visit his grandparents and was shot outside their complex.

“If anything, he is the peacemaker among his friends,” she said. “He’s never had any situation where he’s been aggressive or in a circumstance where he would have to defend himself in that way physically--so it’s just outside his character--it’s just unbelievable.”

Susanne Brown, a family friend said, “There isn’t an aggressive bone in his (Miles) body.”

Brown’s sons grew up with Miles and claim he was a fixture in her house.

Brown has started a fund for Miles to help with his recovery and has already raised over $12,000.

For weeks, Local 10 News has repeatedly asked Hollywood police for the report that may indicate why the driver thought this unarmed 129-pound teen who had exited his vehicle, posed a life-threatening danger to the driver?

But the department refuses to identify the driver, citing Marsey’s Law, a law that is supposed to protect victims.

After receiving page after page of redacted information as to the Uber driver’s side of the story, Hollywood police revealed in an email that the driver had a bump on the left side of his head.

“It was initially reported Miles attacked the Uber driver, if that is the case, why is it redacted?” asked Kubilian.

Miles is expected to survive but the road to recovery will be a long one.

A spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department said in part, “the department understands how important it is for the family to get answers. “However, it is imperative that we interview that party before detectives can finalize their investigation.”

If you would like to donate to the fund set up for Miles and his recovery, click here.