Local photographer snaps unique lightning picture on edge of Everglades

WEST BROWARD, Fla. – People from all over the world are flocking to South Florida this weekend for Art Basel, but one local photographer made his own masterpiece on the edge of the Everglades.

Steve Romero went to Holiday Park in Davie on Wednesday night to take pictures of the sunset, but he got there too late. It was already dark.

Romero pulled out his camera anyway and started taking pictures of lightning that was flashing in the southern sky.

He snapped this very unique shot of a circle lightning strike.

Romero, who has a small business shooting family photos, said he’s never taken a picture like this.

He said, “Happy to share it! My wish always is that nature’s beauty inspires you.”