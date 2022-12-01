Metrorail service disrupted in downtown Miami

Miami, USA - April 27, 2022: View of downtown Miami and the Miami River. The image shows Metrorail service crossing the ramp over the Miami River surrounded by modern skyscrapers. Metrorail is a commuter rail system operated by Miami-Dade Transit in Miami.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Transit reported a temporary disruption in Metrorail service in downtown Miami Thursday morning.

Trains in both directions between the Historic Overtown, Government Center and Brickell stations were replaced with a bus shuttle.

Miami-Dade Transit expected to resume service later in the morning.