Metrorail service disrupted in downtown Miami

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Transit reported a temporary disruption in Metrorail service in downtown Miami Thursday morning.
Trains in both directions between the Historic Overtown, Government Center and Brickell stations were replaced with a bus shuttle.
Miami-Dade Transit expected to resume service later in the morning.
UPDATE: Southbound & Northbound delays on Metrorail. Free bus shuttle is providing service between Historic Overtown, Gov't Center & Brickell Metrorail stations. See guards for assistance. Thank you for your patience.— Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) December 1, 2022