Act of kindness: Organization steps in to help 93-year-old veteran in need

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – An act of kindness from the American Legion Auxillary, helps a Korean War veteran in need.

93-year-old Mickey Salazar has a life story not many have lived.

“I was a junior in college. I went home for Christmas, got my physical and enlisted in the air force,” said Salazar.

During the war he was stationed across the sea in Japan’s capital, Tokyo.

“When I got there the Japanese didn’t have any sovereignty, so we controlled everything,” said Salazar.

He moved to Florida in 1961 and settled in palm Beach Gardens. Now at 93, his home needed new paint on its exterior and the Florida American Legion Auxillary stepped in to help.

“If more people would volunteer, the world would be a better place,” said Jane Hardacre, American Legion Auxillary.

Hardacre and her team spent a whole morning painting a brand-new coat on the veteran’s home. It’s something she loves to do and wishes more veterans were vocal about.

“What we need to do is have them not be afraid to ask for help, we are out here looking for those veterans in need of assistance, that’s how we were founded,” said Hardacre.

For Salazar, his home is now going to have a fresh paint job, but more importantly for him, it’s the thought of veterans helping veterans that makes him happy.

“I’m very grateful. I never expected anything like this to happen,” said Salazar.

The American Legion Auxillary supports and honors those who serve our country by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military and their families both at home and abroad.