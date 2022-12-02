Detectives search for shooter in white BMW i8 who was involved in 2 shootings on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a shooter who killed Ana Estevez while she was driving on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. Her boyfriend, who was with her, told detectives that a driver sideswiped them before the shooting.

The shooter was in a white BMW i8 and is a suspect in another shooting that injured one person on I-95, between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road, in Broward County.

Estevez, 23, who was driving a Nissan Sentra southbound, was a preschool teacher at the Nurtury Montessori School.

Teacher dies from injuries after I-95 shooting

“She was so sweet she literally loved to be with kids,” said Gabby Huerta, Estevez’s cousin. “I love her so much. We miss her. This was so unfair. She didn’t deserve this.”

Detectives released a sketch of the suspect.

“We don’t question God. We know that death happens and now with this man still out there, who knows what he can do to someone else,” Huerta said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.