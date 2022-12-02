Family displaced after flames erupt inside Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH,Fla. – Police are investigating after rescue crews rushed to a duplex fire in Pompano Beach early Friday morning.

According to police, three units in a building on Southeast 10th Avenue off Atlantic Boulevard were affected by the blaze.

Kristin Cappiello, whose home was damaged in the fire, told Local 10 News’ Saira Anwer that it was no ordinary fire.

“I’ve never seen flames like that -- it happened so fast -- like ‘boom,’” she said. ”I’ve never been so scared in my life.”

Rich Trippe, a neighbor who recorded the smoky situation, recalls waking up to see the building next door on fire.

Trippe told Local 10 News that he rushed to knock on doors to get everyone out.

According to Trippe, his neighbors are now left homeless before the holidays.

“I just feel bad for them,” said Trippe. “Christmas is coming up and it’s bad timing.”

Cappiello said that she and her kids were getting ready for work and school Friday morning when she started hearing screams.

Cappiello and her two children were able to get out of their home, however, fire rescue said smoke and water damage from the firefight caused their unit to be deemed unsafe to live in.

“Flames came all the way through the ceiling, through all the apartments -- black soot everywhere,” she said.

Police said the Red Cross is now helping families who can’t return to their homes.

“It’s sad, it’s scary but we’re OK,” said Cappiello “Thank god we’re OK.”

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the fire.