Miramar police searching for vehicle owner involved in fatal hit-and-run

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man over the weekend.

The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road.

Surveillance video captures Silvio Ortega Martinez, walking near South 65th avenue and Pembroke Road when a white Chevy Malibu struck and killed him while refusing to stop.

Wondering why the driver did not stop to help, Martinez’s only sister told Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela, “It’s still hard to believe what happened.”

According to police, 28-year-old Janae Shaniece Lewis, of North Augusta, South Carolina is the registered driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash has since been recovered.

Martinez had just arrived from Nicaragua about a year ago and was here to make a better living.

His family says he wanted to save money and open his own auto mechanic shop back in his country.

Suyen Ortega Martinez, Silvio’s sister, told Local 10 News that she is left with nothing after the loss of her brother.

“And now with this, I am left with nothing, I am left alone,” she said.

Kevin Raudez, Silvio’s brother-in-law, told Local 10 News that Silvio was “more than a friend, he was a brother.”

According to police, Lewis is now driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a Georgia license plate of XJH246.

Photo of silver Malibu:

Silver Malibu (Miramar PD)

Lewis was last seen in the Augusta, Georgia, area, according to police.

Ortega Martinez’s family has since created a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses.

“Our hearts are grieving the loss of a wonderful human being,” they wrote in a statement on the page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.