Grieving mother joins dozens for vigil in memory of teenage boy killed in Miami-Dade

During prayer on Friday in Miami-Dade County, dozens stood by Sonya Stevenson who is grieving the death of her 17-year-old son Mekhi. Her 15-year-old son witnessed the fatal shooting.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – During prayer on Friday night, dozens stood by Sonya Stevenson who is grieving the death of her 17-year-old son Mekhi in Miami-Dade County. Her 15-year-old son witnessed the fatal shooting.

There was a balloon release in his memory just a few days after a 15-year-old boy pulled out a loaded gun and shot him in the chest while the boys were home on Tuesday afternoon near Sierra Park, at 19601 NE 1 Pl.

“I worry every night. I haven’t been asleep in days. I haven’t eaten anything, done anything in days because all I can think about is my child, how he died,” Stevenson said through tears.

Mekhi was a former North Miami High School student who played for the school’s football team, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Coach Gerald Cox said the 6-foot, 175-pound junior was a talented quarterback.

The balloons were green and gray. Those were the colors of the high school football team’s uniform he wore with pride.

Mekhi Stevenson, 17, a North Miami High School student who played football as a quarterback was killed during a shooting on Tuesday at his home in Miami-Dade County. (Courtesy photo)

“I don’t know how I am going to live life without my child,” Stevenson said during the vigil.

The 15-year-old boy who shot Mekhi remained in juvenile detention Friday after police officers arrested him on manslaughter. His next hearing is on Dec. 20. Prosecutors have yet to determine if he will be charged as an adult.

“I know kids, they get curious. Especially teenagers, so for that reason, I didn’t have a gun in the home,” Stevenson said.

She had a message for parents to prevent other tragedies: “If you’re going to have a gun in the home lock it away.”

Relatives said the preparations for Mekhi’s funeral service next week were ongoing.