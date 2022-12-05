Miami-Dade police detective wounded in shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police detective was injured in a shooting Monday, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue.

According to authorities, the detective, who was with the agency’s Robbery Intervention Detail, had a bullet fragment lodged in his cheek.

It was shortly before 2 p.m. when the 34-year-old detective was conducting surveillance on a vehicle that was stolen and involved in a carjacking when the suspect drove around and started shooting at the detective from the car, MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said.

“This coward ambushed my officer,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the detective, who hasn’t been identified, kept moving towards the suspect and called in the shooting over his police radio.

“Despite the injuries he sustained, that officer kept moving forward as he and our fellow female officers are trained to do,” he said. “He got on the radio, called it in, kept moving forward. In fact, speaking to him right now, (he said) ‘I’m sorry sir, I want to go right back out.’ That’s what he said.”

The detective was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and was in good condition. He was released from the hospital early Monday evening.

“Our officer, right now, thank goodness, is doing OK,” Ramirez said. “He’s gonna be alright.”

Local 10 News obtained images of the detective’s unmarked vehicle, where a bullet hole can be seen in the front windshield.

Officers detained one person at an “active” scene at the Haven Lakes Estates mobile home park in nearby Miramar, Ramirez said.

The neighborhood was sealed off for nearly six hours as officers conducted a thorough search.

The injured detective has been with Miami-Dade PD for six years.