After controversy, Fort Lauderdale commissioners, including ex-auditor, take seats

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nearly one month after being elected to the Fort Lauderdale City Commission and after much controversy, three new commissioners took their seats Tuesday.

Dr. Warren Sturman will now represent District 4, while Pamela Beasley-Pittman will represent District 3.

But, most prominently, facing considerable pushback from his challengers, John Herbst is now the commissioner for District 1.

Herbst was a longtime city auditor who was controversially fired in February after conducting an audit into the city’s then-police chief.

He faced a residency hearing challenge by Ken Keechl, whom Herbst defeated in November.

Neither Keechl nor his attorney were present to back their claims.

“I thought that the original complaint was baseless,” Herbst said Tuesday. “I am not surprised that he didnt attend because we provided documentation that shows the complaint had no validity to it. I am glad he chose not to participate today.”

Herbst was sworn in two weeks prior and took his oath in front of a circuit court judge.

He believes he will be able to accomplish more as a city commissioner than as a city auditor because he now has a vote.