Broward commissioners discuss 911 calls system failures

Broward commissioners once again sparred with Sheriff Gregory Tony over the county's 911 system.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward commissioners met on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing trouble with the county’s 911 emergency communication system.

Commissioners Mark D. Bogen filed the motion to discuss the 911 system and he called on Broward Sheriff’s Gregory Tony to explain why there were problems if the personnel issues had been addressed.

“We answer nearly 6,000 calls per day,” Tony said.

Tony said there was a need for technological upgrades and adjustments. He and Bogen both mentioned reports by Fitch & Associates LLP, which the county hired to assess the system. The report showed staffing levels needed adjustments and there was a need to meet industry standards and update the technology system.

“I have read this report six times,” Tony said adding that county staff was aware of the needs.

The county manages the technology even though the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission recommended that BSO take over the system. Tony said doing so would increase efficiency.

Mayor Lamar P. Fisher, Vice Mayor Nan H. Rich, and commissioners Michael Udine, Steve Geller, Beam Furr, Tim Ryan, Robert McKinzie, and Hazelle P. Rogers were also at the meeting.

Watch a video of the discussion (Facebook Live)