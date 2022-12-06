73º

LIVE

Local News

Police investigating shooting at Dadeland Mall, 1 person hospitalized as trauma alert

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Kendall, Crime
An investigation is ongoing after a reported shooting occurred Monday night at Dadeland Mall in Kendall.

MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing after a reported shooting occurred Monday night at a Miami-Dade shopping mall.

Authorities said one person was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a parking garage outside Dadeland Mall in Kendall.

According to police, an argument among a group of people inside the parking garage led to the shooting.

Several shots were fired and one person was struck in the leg, police said.

Miami-Dade police detectives and South Miami police responded to the scene.

According to authorities, multiple people fled the scene in a car that was located by multiple units from various agencies.

The suspect vehicle crashed and two people were taken into custody while two others fled on foot and remain at large, police said.

Authorities said the victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

email

facebook

twitter