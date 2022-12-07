Iguana causes ‘large-scale’ power outage in South Florida city

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – They’re invasive, destructive and now apparently responsible for a “large-scale” power outage in one South Florida city.

West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that an iguana was the culprit of an outage in Lake Worth Beach Wednesday.

It happened at the city’s Sixth Avenue substation, officials told the station.

The iguana’s tail hit the transformer, causing the lights to go out in the city’s southeast service area for about half an hour.

The iguana died after hitting the transformer, WPBF reports.