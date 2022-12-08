76º

American Airlines flight reports laser pointed at plane at Miami International Airport

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (Steven Senne, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An American Airlines flight crew reported being illuminated by a green light on Wednesday night.

The crew of flight 1356, traveling from LaGuardia to Miami, reported the green laser as the plane approached Miami International Airport around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, laser-pointing incidents are on the rise.

The FAA notified Miami-Dade Police officers and said an investigation is underway.

The FAA confirmed that 9,723 laser incidents were reported in 2021, up from 6,852 in 2020. This is the highest reported number of incidents ever reported to the FAA.

Laser strikes reported to the FAA since 2016. (Federal Aviation Administration)

