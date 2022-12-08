Arrest made in case of West Park shooting that left 3 dead

WEST PARK, Fla. – Authorities announced an arrest in the case of a triple shooting that occurred earlier this year.

The fatal shooting happened on Sept. 12 in West Park on the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street.

Three people were killed, including a teenager.

After receiving reports of a shooting, responding deputies arrived at the scene and found two men who had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the second man was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive.

Deputies learned a third victim, a teenage boy, was brought to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle but he also did not survive.

On Friday, authorities arrested 18-year-old Jamaine Hunt in connection to the shooting.

He’s now facing felony murder charges.

Hunt is currently in federal custody on separate and unrelated charges, according to BSO.