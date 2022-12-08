Caught on Camera: Thief steals thousands in valuables from Miami home, puts on victim’s clothes

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video breaking into a home and stealing more than $13,500 worth of valuables.

The burglary occurred around 11 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 3700 block of Northwest 13th Street.

Surveillance video shows the man walking past the front of the home. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, black socks, sneakers, a black ball cap and sunglasses.

Minutes later, he is seen walking around the patio of the home.

Police said the thief entered the home through a closed, but unlocked bedroom window.

A camera inside the home shows him wearing the victim’s clothing and then leaving the home through the front door with numerous stolen items.

According to authorities, the thief got away with gold jewelry, colognes, an undisclosed amount of cash, clothes and other items, totaling more than $13,500.

The burglar is described by police as a white man between the ages of 40 and 50. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the burglar’s identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.