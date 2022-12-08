Family members remain shocked, saddened following woman’s death in Miami Gardens crash

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The family of a woman who died in a crash on the way to dialysis treatment is still coping with the sudden and tragic loss.

Sharon Small died earlier this week in a rollover crash in Miami Gardens.

Police say a speeding car hit the medical van Small was riding in. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transport van was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Small’s family says she lived a quiet life and they are upset a reckless driver killed her.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Small's family with funeral and other expenses.