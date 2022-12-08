Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located on Northeast 164th Terrace in the county’s Biscayne Gardens area, to bring food to Voltaire’s sister, 19-year-old Daisia Voltaire, at around midnight Wednesday.

That’s when police said Daisia Voltaire came out of the house, approached the victim’s vehicle, and began arguing about infidelity.

She then opened the door of the victim’s car and then began beating him, striking him several times in the face and on his body, police said.

Police wrote that Voltaire then called out for her brother, who came out of the home with a gun in hand.

With the younger Voltaire still inside, the victim threw his vehicle into reverse in an attempt to escape, police wrote.

As the man backed out of the driveway, Daisia Voltaire also made an escape, leaping from the passenger’s seat onto the street, according to police.

That’s when police say Javary Voltaire opened fire three times, hitting the victim’s vehicle.

The victim fled to the parking lot of a nearby fast food restaurant and called the police, officers said.

Javary Voltaire was arrested on charges of attempted murder, written threats to kill or do bodily injury, shooting or throwing a deadly missile, and discharging a firearm in public.

Daisia Voltaire was also arrested on a charge of burglary with assault or battery.

Both siblings were being held in jail on no bond, Miami-Dade records show.