Investigation ongoing after man’s body found in garbage bin behind Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A death investigation is ongoing after a tip led police to discover a man’s body in Miami Gardens.

Officers found the body in a garbage can behind a home located on 205th Street and 29th Avenue.

Local 10 News’ Alex Finnie spoke to a friend of the victim, who said he went by the nickname Twin.

That friend said there had been some issues recently between the victim and some other people in the area. She believes that may have led to her friend’s death.

Miami Gardens Police Department spokesperson Diana Delgado-Gourgue said officers discovered the man’s body on Wednesday just before 10:45 a.m. after receiving an anonymous tip through Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.