Lululemon employee accused of stealing more than $15,000 from Miami Beach store

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An employee of the Lululemon store in Miami Beach was arrested Tuesday on accusations that she stole a hefty amount of money from the business.

Taylor Elizabeth Acheson, 22, faces charges of organized scheme to defraud and third-degree grand theft.

According to her arrest report, a loss prevention officer notified police that Acheson had stolen a total of $15,939.50 from the store between Aug. 7 and Dec. 4.

The loss prevention officer provided police with multiple receipts and video surveillance to back up his claims.

Authorities said Acheson also provided police with a statement, however it was redacted from her arrest report.

According to the arrest report, Acheson began working at the store on Lincoln Road in May and was assigned as a “key leader.”

Police said her position gave her access to the register and customer checkout.

Local 10 News has reached out to Lululemon Athletica for a statement and is awaiting a response.