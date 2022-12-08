Miami police searching for missing 67-year-old man from Little Haiti

MIAMI – Miami police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday.
Police said Curtis James Davis was last seen in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.
According to authorities, Davis is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red tank top and black shorts.
If you know his whereabouts, please call Miami Police Department at 306-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
