Miami woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

Rosalina Vidal, of Miami, wins $1 million playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

MIAMI – A Miami woman collected her $1 million prize this week after playing the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

Rosalina Vidal, of Miami, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

According to Lottery officials, Vidal purchased her winning ticket from the Winn-Dixie located at 604 Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game launched on July 4, 2022 and features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.”