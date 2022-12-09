Police: Miami man arrested after shooting, killing roommate

46-year-old Marc Ivory Evans accused of killing his roommate.

MIAMI – A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in Miami, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a shooting around 2:00 p.m. at a residence near the 1700 block of Northwest 58th Street.

The shooter was identified as 46-year-old Mark Ivory Evans.

Detectives said that upon arrival, officers discovered a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left arm.

Investigators later identified the man as 42-year-old Brunet Toussaint.

Police said fire rescue arrived on the scene and transported Toussaint to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators revealed that Toussaint and Evans were roommates.

According to police, Evans arrived home sometime in the afternoon and an argument led to the shooting.

Police said the Evans left the scene without rendering aid in an older model White Buick Regal.

According to autopsy reports, Toussaint suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and chest.

Detectives said that Evans surrendered and was transported to the Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau.

Evans is facing a second-degree murder charge along with possession of a deadly weapon as a convicted felon.

He is being held with no bond.