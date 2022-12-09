Rick Case annual program provides bicycles to children from Boys and Girls Club in Broward County

DAVIE, Fla. – More than a dozen children from the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County lined up at Rick Case Automotive Group in Davie to see their brand-new bicycles, thanks to generous donations from the South Florida community.

Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive, played Mrs. Claus as she waited for the children arriving at this year’s 40th annual Rick Case Bike for Kids Program on Thursday.

The program has provided more than 125,000 bikes to children during the holidays since 1982.

“I haven’t rode a bike in 6 years,” said one child.

Each member of the Boys and Girls club received a personalized bike.

“It feels like it’s Christmas morning is what it feels like to see their faces and to see all the bicycles waiting for them,” said Case.

11-year-old Derick Joseph told Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa that he’s wanted a bike for a while now and hasn’t had one since he was 5.

The Case family hopes you can join this long-standing tradition.

“So many of them saying they’ve never had a bicycle before--it’s a great feeling of course,” said Case.

Rick Case Automotive is encouraging customers to drop off a bike in good or new condition so that they can donate it to the children.