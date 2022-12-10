72º

Man stabbed during robbery in Miami, police say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI, Fla. – A robber stabbed a man on Friday afternoon in Miami, police said.

The stabbing was at about 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 36 Avenue and Fourth Street, just east of the Magic City Casino, according to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the man injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The robbery remained under investigation on Friday night, according to Delva.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.

