4 injured in boat explosion in North Bay Village, officials say

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – Four people were injured Sunday after a boat exploded in North Bay Village, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

The explosion was reported at the Pelican Harbor Marina, located at 1275 Northeast 79th St.

According to fire rescue officials, the victims were all transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with burn injuries.

The extent of those injuries is unclear at this time.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

