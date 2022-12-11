Body found floating in canal in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal Sunday morning in Miramar.

Local 10′s cameras captured authorities going into the water to recover the body in the area of Southwest 28th Street and 121st Avenue.

Based on the video, the body appeared to be that of a woman’s, however authorities have not released any information yet about the victim.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.