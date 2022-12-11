77º

Driver killed in fiery crash in Miami

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a fatal fiery crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported at 12:23 a.m. in the area of 1700 SW 22nd Ave.

One man who lives in the area told Local 10 News that he was awakened by a loud noise from the collision.

According to Miami police Officer Kiara Delva, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

She said officers arrived at the scene to find one of the vehicles engulfed in flames.

Miami Fire Rescue crews also responded to the area and pronounced the driver who was inside the burning vehicle dead at the scene.

“Cars, especially at that time of night, use it like a racetrack,” one woman who lives nearby told Local 10 News. “It’s been a ticking time bomb since I’ve moved in 10 years ago ... I knew something was going to happen.”

Power was knocked out in the area after the collision, but crews from FPL are working to restore it.

The circumstances leading up to the fatal crash remain under investigation.

