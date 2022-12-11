Southwest Miami-Dade police-involved shooting leaves 1 critically injured

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a home in the 15000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace Road just after 11:30 p.m. and encountered a 26-year-old man who was armed with a knife and making suicidal threats.

Detective Luis Sierra, who is also a spokesman for the police department, said a confrontation ensued between the suspect and the officers and one officer fired his gun at the suspect, striking him.

Sierra said the suspect was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

Sierra said the investigation continues.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.