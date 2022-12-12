Brickell stalking suspect ordered to stay away from victims

MIAMI – The stories from victims are frightening.

They say 33-year-old Emmanuel Onyechi has created fear in their lives.

“I’ve been terrified of him, I get chills just thinking of about it,” said one woman who was too shaken to reveal her identity.

She told Local 10 News she is scared of seeing Onyechi lurking near her home.

Cell phone video captured police arresting Onyechi on Friday near Brickell Avenue and Southeast 10th Street.

“Every time I walked out he seemed to be around the area, following me around the block, with very little personal space, in a very creepy way,” said another woman who also did not want to be identified.

She told Local 10 News she’s had several chilling encounters with the suspect.

“All of a sudden I feel a hot breathe on my neck. And it was fast, but slow to me, and his face was centimeters from my face. He was sniffing me,” she said.

Both women said Onyechi would wait for them outside their Brickell condo before confronting them on the sidewalk.

The harassment, one woman said, continued for months.

“In the morning, full daylight, early morning, and he would not get away from us, we were talking, having a conversation, and he was standing right next to us,” she said.

In court, Onyechi was told to stay away from the victims.

He has yet to bond out of Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.