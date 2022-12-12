BSO searches for teen missing since Saturday

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old North Lauderdale girl missing since Saturday, the agency said Monday.

Sarah Ramkhelawan was last seen at around 5 a.m. that day in the 6400 block of Southwest Seventh Court in North Lauderdale.

She’s described as 5-foot-1, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.