Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade

AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said.

Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said.

Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said detectives accused Gaitan of stealing from cash registers at two stores in Hialeah.

Some employees fought back. Torres said police officers arrested Gaitan while he was riding a stolen scooter in Miami Beach.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.