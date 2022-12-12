Police: Woman claiming to be ‘God from ancient Egypt’ attacks civilians, officers in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman who claimed to be a “God from ancient Egypt” was arrested Sunday afternoon in Miami Beach after hitting and threatening random passerby while slamming tables and throwing items, authorities said.

According to her arrest report, the first officer at the scene on Espanola Way and Washington Avenue tried to take Emily Thomas Lochten, 26, of Boynton Beach, into custody, but she became “aggressive and hostile” toward the officer, screaming, “Don’t touch me!” and slapping the officer in the face.

Police said the officer tried to stun Lochten with his Taser, but was unsuccessful.

Another officer tried to assist and dodged Lochten as she tried to hit him, as well, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Lochten had “unusual strength” from what appeared to be from “an unknown substance.”

Police said it took multiple officers to handcuff Lochten.

She was ultimately restrained on a stretcher brought in from a fire rescue truck.

According to the arrest report, a witness told officers that Lochten had stopped her car in traffic and began screaming and slamming the hoods of random cars driving by.

She then parked her car and walked over the restaurant Havana 1957 and began slamming tables and throwing dishes and cups, which struck customers, police said.

Police said the manager of the restaurant told them he had asked Lochten to leave, but she smacked his hand and continued to make a scene.

Authorities said Lochten was shouting during the entirety of the struggle to arrest her, claiming she was related to late rapper Tupac Shakur and was also “a God from ancient Egypt who could take on all of us.”

Lochten was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center to be medically cleared before being transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

She faces charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.