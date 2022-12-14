MDPD: Under guise of seeking room to rent, duo binds, robs man at knifepoint in own home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A chance meeting over the summer at a southwest Miami-Dade gas station led to a man getting tied up and robbed at knifepoint in his own home, according to police.

Police arrested the two men accused of committing the crime on Tuesday.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, on the morning of June 30, the victim told officers that he went to the Shell gas station, located at 11690 Quail Roost Dr. in the South Miami Heights area of the county and ran into another man he’s met before. The victim said he did not know the man’s name, however.

The report states the two exchanged phone numbers, and the victim told the man, later identified as Yoandris Medina, now 38, to follow him home.

Once at the victim’s home, police said Medina told the man that he needed to “rent a room for his cousin,” later identified as Dillan Fernandez-Paz, 23.

The two came back to the man’s apartment later that day and asked the victim to show them the room once more, police said.

After opening the door and turning his back, police said Medina grabbed the man’s hands, placed them behind his head and threw him to the ground.

Police said Medina told Fernandez-Paz to grab a knife from the kitchen and to tie the victim’s wrists and ankles with zip ties.

“Once the victim was tied up, (Medina), who was mounted on top of the victim, said ‘don’t move, or I’ll shoot you,’” the report states. “(Medina) then advised (Fernandez-Paz) to start taking off the victim’s jewelry, while he felt a knife at his throat.”

The two men stole the victim’s ring, gold chain, gold bracelets, cash and a cell phone, totaling more than $43,000.

“(Medina) then said to the victim: ‘Once we leave, don’t call the police,’” according to the report.

The victim told police he never saw a gun.

Using surveillance footage, police were able to identify both men and arrested them Tuesday afternoon.

They both face charges of armed burglary with assault and battery, while Medina faces an additional grand theft charge, according to jail records.