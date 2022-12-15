Deputies: Human remains found in Florida Keys were those of man reported missing in 2020

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Skeleton remains found in a wooded area in the Florida Keys earlier this year have finally been identified as those of a man who had been reported missing in 2020, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the agency, the remains were found by iguana hunters on April 9 near Mile Marker 77, in a wooded area south of U.S. 1.

He said the remains have since been identified as those of Islamorada resident Mark J. Miller, who went missing at the age of 46 on Jan. 6, 2020.

“The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit Detectives sent dental and DNA records of those remains to a forensics lab in Miami-Dade County to identify Miller,” Linhardt said in an email to Local 10 News.

Authorities said there was no evidence of foul play.

“While I’m relieved we have resolved this case, my heart goes out to the Miller family,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank the Detectives who investigated this case for their tireless work.”

According to Linhardt, Miller had last been seen around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2020, standing in the middle of U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 77 in front of the turn lane to Robbie’s Marina, where he was employed and resided.

Detectives have been looking for him ever since and followed up on multiple leads.

His cause of death remains unknown.