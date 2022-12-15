Indicator of fecal pollution leads to swimming advisory at Crandon Park South

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – The Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued a swimming advisory Thursday morning for Crandon Park South.

According to health officials, the advisory comes after two consecutive beach water samples collected in the area did not meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci for both state and federal standards. (Greater than 70 colony forming units of enterococci per 100ml for a single sample).

Health officials say the water could pose an increased risk of illness.

There are 16 beach sites in Miami-Dade County that water samples have been collected from weekly by health officials since August 2002.

“The water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria enterococci that normally inhabit the intestinal track of humans and animals, and which may cause human disease, infections, or illness,” a news release from the health department stated. “The prevalence of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage.”

For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program website, http://www.flhealth.gov, and select “Beach Water Quality” from the Environmental Health Topics list.