Miami-Dade hoping you’ll bring home a loving pup for the holidays

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Animal Services are encouraging people to foster a dog this month, giving them a chance to get out of their kennels for the holidays.

They all want a forever home, but they would also love just a little bit of love at a time of year where many are feeling charitable.

That’s why Miami-Dade County Animal Services is offering people the chance to take the furry cuties out on a paw-venture.

“Paw-ventures which allows you to take one of our dogs on a little paw-puccino date,” said Flora Bell with Miami-Dade Animal Services.

One pup down for a paw-venture is four-year-old Samantha.

“She’s got some basic commands down, she doesn’t pull really hard on the leash, so she’s actually a good walker,” said Bell.

Sadly, Samantha is the shelter’s longest resident.

“More than 300 days, actually about 308 days I think today,” said Bell. “And so you know for some reason, sometimes our pets just get over looked.”

