Miami man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

MIAMI – A Miami man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, Lottery officials confirmed this week.

According to officials, Pierre Hanna purchased the winning ticket at the Winn-Dixie located at 3275 Southwest 22nd St. in Miami.

Hanna chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Winn-Dixie will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”