Prosecutors accuse woman of unlawful sexual behavior while working as teacher in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors accused a 28-year-old woman of unlawful sexual activity while in a “romantic relationship” with a minor while she was working as a school teacher in Broward County.

Police officers arrested Bresha Robertson on Wednesday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office public inmate records. She appeared in Broward County’s bond court on Thursday.

Bresha Robertson was teaching at Coconut Creek High School when the crimes were committed, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s arrest report mentioned in court.

“You are not to return to Coconut Creek High School,” Broward Circuit Judge Phoebe Francois said after finding there was probable cause for the case.

Attorney Robert Resnick, who was representing Robertson, said she had resigned from her teaching job there in October.

“The alleged victim may have already turned 18,” Resnick said.

Records show Robertson is facing three counts of sexual assault on a victim 16 or 17 years old, authority figure soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with a minor, traveling to meet a minor after the use of a computer to lure the minor, misrepresenting age while using a computer to lure minor, distributing obscene material to a minor, and transmitting information harmful to minors.

Francois set Robertson’s bond at $150,000 despite Resnick’s request for $50,000. Francois also ordered Robertson not to have contact with the victim or minors and to wear a pre-trial release GPS monitor.

Broward County Public Schools has yet to confirm Robertson’s employment status.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wayne Roustan contributed to this report.