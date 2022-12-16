Miami police: Barricaded armed man surrenders, will receive mental health services

MIAMI – Miami police were called to a home Thursday night in regards to an armed man who made threats to harm himself, authorities said.

According to authorities, officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Northwest 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by family members.

Officer Kiara Delva, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, said the man’s relatives were evacuated from the home, but the man barricaded himself inside, armed with a handgun and a long rifle.

SWAT officers worked for hours overnight to negotiate with the man to come out, who continued to make threats to harm himself and the officers, police said.

Delva said the man finally surrendered peacefully Friday morning. She said he will be receiving mental health services.