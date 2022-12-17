FedEx truck driver dies after crashing into tree in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The driver of a FedEx truck died after crashing into a tree on Friday in Coral Gables.

A landscaper who was working for Plant Healthcare tried to free the driver who was trapped under the truck. Witnesses said the driver crashed while avoiding striking another car near Riviera Drive and Aurelia Street.

“They were trying to help the driver at first, but it became apparent very very quickly that there was nothing that could be done and they covered the body,” said Noreen Sablotsky, who witnessed the crash.

Officers with the Coral Gables and Miami-Dade police departments responded to the site of the crash at 5500 Rivera Drive, just west of the University of Miami. Sgt. Alejandro Escobar said MDPD detectives were investigating the crash.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved,” said Dave Hill, a spokesman for FedEx Ground.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.

Location