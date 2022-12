MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami.

Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot.

Miami Fire Rescue transported both victims to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have not revealed the identity of the victims that were injured in the shooting.

The investigation continues.