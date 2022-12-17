Paramount Miami Worldcenter to display ‘World’s Tallest Menorah’ during Hanukkah

The 700-foot skyscraper getting ready to light up MIami's skyline for Hanukkah.

MIAMI – In celebration of Hanukkah, the 60-story Paramount Miami World Center announced that “The World’s Tallest Menorah” will be lighting up South Florida’s skyline on Sunday.

The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter is Miami’s soaring signature skyscraper.

The superstructure is located at 851 NE 1st Ave.

According to a news release, “The World’s Tallest Menorah, Digital Dreidels and array of Six-Pointed Jewish Stars” will be on full display during the eight days of Hannukah.

Through the center column of the 60-story superstructure is the phrase “Happy Hanukkah”.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter features the world’s most technologically advanced L.E.D. animation system.

According to event organizers, the Paramount tower will illuminate every morning before dawn and from sunset through midnight.